Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, March 11th, Mark gave us his insight into the economic growth of the United States - how 2018 compared to previous years and the challenges that lie ahead for 2019.

Click the video above to see our complete conversation.