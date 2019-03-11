Wheel of Misfortune; special KISS edition

Posted 6:03 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14PM, March 11, 2019

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Monday, March 11, 2019, with the help of the members of the hit rock band KISS, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 30-year-old Brittani Mork. She's 5'7", 170 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.She is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for Failure to Appear/Home Invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

For full coverage of our night KISSING crime goodbye, click here.

