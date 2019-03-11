× Next system still on track to bring spring warmth, rain and potential flooding

After seeing some morning clouds, sun is beginning to break out across the area. Temperatures will respond with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Weather will be clear and frosty tonight with overnight lows in the mid 20s.

We’ll start our Tuesday with full sunshine. This may be the last we see of the sun until the end of the weekend as our next weather system gets ready to charge across the area. This system will push in some warmer temperatures along with another round of rain and wind.

Clouds will be increasing on Tuesday with temperatures climbing around the 50 degree mark. Southerly winds pick up drawing even warmer temperatures across the area on Wednesday with highs approaching 60 degrees in some spots. Rain chances will also be increasing on Wednesday with amounts at least a half an inch.

The warm, wet and windy conditions will linger into Thursday with another round of rainfall later that day. Rain will move out that night before cooler but drier conditions blow in for the upcoming weekend.

Another big concern will be the potential for river flooding. This will be determined as to how rapid the snow melts to our north and the amount of rainfall we see for the area in the coming days.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Rock Island and Davenport on Saturday still looks bright but cool with temperatures in the 30s by the start of the parade.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

