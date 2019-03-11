Moline School Board unanimously approves new, $12 million multi-purpose facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- During its Monday, March 11 meeting, the Moline-Coal Valley School Board unanimously voted to continue with plans for a new multi-purpose facility at the high school.

School Board President Kate Schaefer tells News 8 it could cost roughly $12 million. The district expects to pay for the facility with bonds, and people living in the district won't see any tax increases for the new building.

The new complex will include four multi-purpose courts, a six-lane indoor track, and a weight room. Schaefer says it'll be a "21st-century facility" to help make the high school a destination for students and parents.

After Monday's vote, the district will start to look at designs and nailing down exact costs for the project. Schaefer says no further steps will be taken until April after the new school board meets to set goals.

The school board also decided to form a committee to determine if the project should include a new pool. Schaefer says the high school's current pool was built in the 1950s. Schaefer says the committee would also look at ways to help pay for the pool.