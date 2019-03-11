× Male rapper identifying as female, informally breaks female dead-lift record to prove a point

Zuby, a biologically male British rapper broke the “British Women’s deadlift record without trying.”

The rapper took a very strong stance that male athletes shouldn’t compete alongside women.

The 32-year-old British rapper claimed to have broken the women’s dead-lift record of 238kg (528 pounds), and he said it was “without even trying”.

A big debate in competitive sports today is how to handle transgender athletes.

For example, two high school sophomores, both transgender females, placed first and second respectively in the 100-meter race at the Connecticut State Finals, causing outrage among biologically female competitors and their families. Both transgender athletes said that the biological females should “work harder” instead of complaining.

Or the transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox that broke her female opponent’s skull.

“I keep hearing about how biological men don’t have any physical strength advantage over women in 2019… So watch me DESTROY the British Women’s deadlift record without trying. P.S. I identified as a woman whilst lifting the weight. Don’t be a bigot,” Zuby Tweeted, attaching a video of himself breaking the record.

The rapper’s tweet blew up, achieving well over 1-million views, stoking the ongoing debate of transgender athletes in sports.