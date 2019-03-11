× Legal weed in Illinois is closer than you think

ILLINOIS- The landslide victory of J.B Pritzker in the November midterms may prove to be the catalyst for legal recreational Cannabis in Illinois.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago said one of the obstacles for Illinois to get it legalized had been Gov. Bruce Rauner, who opposed the move.

With Michigan leading the way for recreational marijuana in the midwest many Illinois legislators seem anxious to make Illinois next.

“I don’t like getting beaten, so I’m feeling salty about Michigan beating us,”-Cassidy

Pritzker has stated he supports recreational use. Pritzker believes taxes on legalized marijuana could bring in $700 million to $1 billion a year.

Chris Lindsay with the Marijuana Policy Project said legalization alone won’t stop the Illinois budget crisis.

“Will it pay for everything? No,” Lindsay said. “But will it pay for some important programs that would otherwise go completely unfunded? Yeah.”

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he supports Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker’s plans to legalize recreational marijuana.

A 2016 Gallup poll found that 60% of Americans support full legalization, a drastic increase from 36% in 2005. Voters seem keen on the idea.

Despite these facts, Federal law defines Cannabis as a Schedule I drug.

According to dea.gov:

“Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

States with fiscal issues like Illinois stand to gain from allowing recreational pot. This is the most common argument for full legalization.

States wouldn’t have to spend so much money arresting, trying and imprisoning buyers and sellers as well as the huge tax revenue increases from marijuana sales.

According to potguide.com there are 55 medical marijuana dispensaries in Illinois. Several companies are banking on marijuana in Illinois, and they are poised to make moves once recreational is legalized.