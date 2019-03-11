KISS spins News 8’s Wheel of Misfortune after viral social media video

MOLINE, Illinois — KISS added an extra act to their performance at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday, March 10 – kissing crime away in the Quad Cities.

Band members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer met with News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to spin the Wheel of Misfortune. This came after a social media video produced by News 8 showed police officers dressing like KISS and asking the band if they would spin the wheel.

Gene Simmons responded to the video on Twitter.

“Wow.” is all he said.

Maybe KISS knew this day was coming when they wrote the lyrics, “You say you wanna go for a spin. The party’s just begun, we’ll let you in,” in their song, “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

Ultimately, KISS agreed to spin the wheel. They also gave the News 8 crew all-access passes to the show.

Watch News 8 at 5 on Monday, March 11 to see this special edition of “Wheel of Misfortune.”