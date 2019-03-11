Jurors deliberate 1992 bludgeoning murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Annette Cahill's fate is in the hands of the jury. Annette Cahill is on trial for the murder of Corey Wieneke, who was found dead on his bedroom floor inside his West Liberty Home on October 13, 1992.

The defense rested its case and closing statements were given in Muscatine County on Monday, March 11th, 2019.

"With all of her corporation and voluntary submission to every test they have asked her to take, there is not one scrape of real incriminating evidence," defense attorney Clemens Erdahl said in his closing statement.

"The defendant's jealousy that Corey was choosing this other woman over her," Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said. "The jealousy that built up inside her, the jealousy that turned to anger, then rage, and ultimately murderous violence."

The jurors began deliberating around two in the afternoon. A verdict was not reached and court will continue Tuesday, March 12th, 2019.