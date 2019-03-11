× Former Moline Detective Rick Ryckeghem passes away

MOLINE, Illinois — Former Moline Detective Rick Ryckeghem has passed away.

Rick, a Navy veteran, had been diagnosed with cancer in February 2018 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Rick was a 31-year veteran of the Moline Police Deparment and was the voice and face of CrimeStoppers in the 1990s. The detective worked with WQAD to produce the Wheel of Misfortune and crime re-eanactments.

In his time as a detective, Rick took a teenager named Russ Garza under his wing. Garza was a self-proclaimed “menace to Moline,” who had multiple run-ins with the detective. Ultimately, Rick served as a mentor and became a friend.

His outreach to the community didn’t stop there. The husband, father and grandfather coached girls softball in the Quad Cities for 45 years. After retiring from the police force, Rick spent 12 years working for MetroLink.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

