Democrats turn to blue-collar Milwaukee for 2020 convention

Posted 9:58 am, March 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE - JULY 3: A spectator waits for the fireworks display from the breakwall on the Lake Michigan inner harbor, overlooking Milwaukee, as part of Independence Day celebrations July 3, 2006 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city of Milwaukee holds its fireworks show on July 3 to allow surrounding communities to showcase their displays on July 4. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democrats have chosen Milwaukee to host their 2020 national convention.

The Democratic National Committee’s decision will take the party to the heart of the working-class upper Midwest that delivered President Donald Trump to the White House.

Before 2016, Republicans hadn’t won Wisconsin since 1984. Trump added Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania to upset Hillary Clinton.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez picked Milwaukee over Miami and Houston. It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.

Milwaukee also will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention, topping two other finalist cities that have hosted national political conventions and Super Bowls.

