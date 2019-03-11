Brewed Live brings dozens of craft breweries under one roof in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A Rock Island venue turned into a giant beer hall for local, regional, and national craft brewers.

Brewed Live's third festival celebrating the art of craft beer was held at the QCCA Expo Center on Saturday, March 9. Hundreds of people showed up to taste test and learn from dozens of breweries.

Guests said events like Brewed Live are a great way to support local businesses.

"It's tastes so much more fresh," said attendee Ryan Gleason, "and to know that you are supporting local businesses, hands down is better than supporting big businesses to me."

Click here to learn more about Brewed and catch the show Saturdays on WQAD at 10:35 p.m.