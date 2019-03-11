× 2 dogs rescued from small house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Firefighters rescued 2 family dogs from a small house fire in Davenport.

March 11, firefighters extinguished a fire and rescued two dogs from a home at the 2100 block of west 68th in Davenport.

The pit bull and french terrier are doing just fine and are not injured.

The source of the fire was in a bedroom, people were home at the time but everyone managed to make it out safely.

Firefighters say the bedroom is unlivable but the rest of the house is fine.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.