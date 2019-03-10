× Nighttime lane closures on I-74 in Moline begin Monday

MOLINE, Illinois — Work on Interstate 74 will prompt intermittent lane closures in the late evening to overnight hours.

The lane closures were set to begin Monday, March 11 and last between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for both Illinois and Iowa bound directions. The closures will be south of 7th Avenue. Workers will be installing overhead signs.

The work was expected to last about two weeks; during that time the on and off ramps will remain open.

Also starting Monday, 21st Street will be closed between 5th and 6th Street as workers build a retaining wall and reconstruct 21st Street. This street will remain closed during the I-74 construction project.

Southbound 19th Street will be down to one lane for about three weeks starting Monday. The closure will be between 11th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities. During this time workers will be making a noise wall.