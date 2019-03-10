The Score Sunday – Denver Broncos Long Snapper Casey Kreiter, Augustana Senior Basketball Players, FCA

Posted 11:11 pm, March 10, 2019

On the Score Sunday we talk with Casey Kreiter.  Kreiter is a long snapper with the Denver Broncos and just got a new 1-year deal.  We also get his take on the Iowa Football program.  Three Augustana Senior Basketball Player stop by to talk about Augie and what they will miss most.  Also, find out what they plan to do after graduation.  The FCA Story of the week features Bureau Valley Basketball Coach Jason Marquis and why he coaches.

