Rain ending followed by strong winds Sunday morning

Moderate to heavy rains will come to an end by 7pm this evening as a powerful area of low pressure pulls away. In its wake will be very windy conditions with sustained wind speeds of 25 to 30 MPH and gusts up to 40 MPH through Sunday morning.

The radar composite as of 5pm this evening shows areas of moderate snow that will remain north of the Quad Cities, though a few flurries can’t be ruled out near the US20 corridor through late evening. The steadier rains are just now starting to move out of extreme western Illinois with a few light showers lingering back through Iowa.

Before the stronger winds arrive later this evening, a period of fog and drizzle is likely to settle in. This fog could be dense in spots at times before the winds arrive to dissipate it. Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area, with the exception of JoDaviess County until 7am Sunday morning. Driving high profile vehicles will likely be difficult through Sunday morning with gusts up to 50 MPH possible at times, especially Sunday morning. Travel on north/south roads will see the biggest impact.

Winds will begin to slowly subside by late Sunday afternoon and especially Sunday evening as temperatures fall back into the middle 20s.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke