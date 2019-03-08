× This class at Black Hawk College will let you live your dreams of being a Mermaid

The Black Hawk College Mermaid School will teach your kids how to become a real-life Mermaid.

The BHC Mermaid School will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturdays from April 6 to May 18 at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

“Open to boys and girls who have passed BHC Swim School Level 4 or higher. Must be able to swim at least one full length of the pool without stopping. Goggles are a plus. Hair must be tied back. Swim caps are also a good choice.”

According to the official pdf, the class will consist of:

1. Safe use of mermaid fin/monofin.

2. Emphasis on proper form for swimming with a mermaid fin/monofin.

3. Kickboard drills.

4. Proper breath holding/building up lung endurance.

5. The fun of being a mermaid.

6. Backflips and front flips in the water.

7. Underwater swimming — tummy, side and back.

The cost is $60 for six classes.