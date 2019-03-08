× Soaking rain and thunder on track for Saturday… Intense wind to follow

Some breaks of sunshine is leading to a pretty decent day with temperatures already around the 40 degree mark. Just slightly cooler just north of the Quad Cities as the snow-packed ground had readings in the cooler 30s.

More clouds tonight are associated with our next weather system that will bring widespread rain and thunder followed by plenty of wind for our Saturday. Rain will end sometime that evening with amounts around an inch in many spots.

Then comes the wind and colder temperatures on Sunday. Winds will peak before dawn Sunday with gusts in excess of 40 mph. Highs on Sunday won’t get out of the 30s with the wind making it a touch colder.

Temperatures will slowly improve again by the middle of next week as another weather system draws up more rainfall and milder temperatures by next Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

