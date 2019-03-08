× Device posing “a low risk” found in Monmouth park and dismantled

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Peoria specialized resources were deployed at a potential threat in a Monmouth park.

According to Monmouth Police, Friday, March 8 around 5 p.m. the Monmouth Police Department were conducting an accident investigation at the corner of N. C St. and W. Franklin Ave.

A person involved in the accident alerted MPD officers to a suspicious container sitting on the ground next to a utility pole.

After an investigation police called in the Peoria Police Department for their specialized resources.

The area was blocked off until the Peoria Police Department arrived.

Peoria Police dismantled the homemade device after it was determined it posed a low risk.

The device and its contents were secured and will receive forensic examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previously:

As of 9:00 p.m. police are blocking streets around Diffenbaugh-Harmon Park. Witnesses at the park confirm firefighters and Monmouth Police are on the scene.

According to WCIL scanner traffic, the Illinois State Police Bomb Squad are investigating at Harmon Park.

WQAD has reached out to local police, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.