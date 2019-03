× Police activity at Chase Bank in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — Police were on scene at Chase bank in Moline, according to a witness who works across the street.

Police were there around noon March 8, 2019. Caution tape was also wrapped around the building, which is at the corner of 19th Avenue and 1st Street A.

WQAD News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us for information.