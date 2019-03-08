NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Fun With Balloons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn't love balloons? Here are two fun ways to pop them and turn them into rockets.

During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, March 8th, we tried popping a balloon without touching it. According to this website, all you need is an orange peel! Click the video above to see if we were successful.

You can also make a rocket out of a balloon. This one is a little more complex, but easy for anyone to do. You'll need yarn, a straw, tape, and - of course - a balloon. Click here to see how to assemble your balloon rocket and then click the video below to see how we did!

An Emotional Ketz's Concoction

Saturday, March 9, 2019 is the one year anniversary of Jon's first drink, so we celebrated a day early with a special St. Partick's Day Shake.

Here are the ingredients:

1¾ oz. of Baileys Original Irish Cream ½ cup of Milk 3 Scoops of Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Chocolate Syrup Whipped Cream

Here are the directions:

In a blender, combine ½ cup milk, 1¾ oz Baileys Original Irish Cream, and 3 scoops mint chocolate chip ice cream until smooth. Drizzle inside surfaces of 2 serving glasses with chocolate syrup. Pour half of the ice cream mixture into each glass. Top with whipped cream and garnishes of your choice. Enjoy