McHenry County mourns loss of deputy killed in the line of duty

MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own to a shooting.

Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner was shot in the line of duty on Thursday, March 7 while serving a warrant on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service at a Rockford Hotel.

McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim took to Facebook to talk about Deputy Keltner and express sorrow on behalf of the department.

"​For those of us in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, this is bitter news," wrote Sheriff Prim. "Deputy Keltner was an integral part of our office, someone who had risen quickly to greater responsibilities after he was first sworn in in 2006. He was loved and respected by all his colleagues, and he will be sorely missed."

Sheriff Prim added that fellow law enforcement agencies have offered "overwhelming support."

Another post shared to the sheriff's department Facebook page showed the line of emergency vehicles spanning the city as Deputy Keltner's body was escorted to the coroner's office.