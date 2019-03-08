× Man charged with the murder of McHenry County deputy

ROCKFORD, Illinois — A man has officially been charged with the murder of a McHenry County deputy after a shootout led to the death of an officer.

Floyd Brown, 39, has been charged on March 8 with killing Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department.

The charge was upgraded from attempted murder after Keltner died from his injuries on March 7.

Keltner was serving a warrant on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service when Brown shot him in a hotel. Brown also injured another woman at the hotel before he attempted to flee and was arrested.

