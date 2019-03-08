× Potential bomb in Monmouth park, police blocking the streets

MONMOUTH, Illinois- The ISP bomb squad may be deployed to a potential threat in a Monmouth park.

WQAD has reached out to local police, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

As of 9:00 p.m. police are blocking streets around Diffenbaugh-Harmon Park. Witnesses at the scene confirm Firefighters and Monmouth police are on the scene.

According to scanner traffic, the Illinois State Police Bomb Squad are investigating at Harmon Park.

