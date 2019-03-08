Potential bomb in Monmouth park, police blocking the streets

Posted 9:22 pm, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00PM, March 8, 2019

PC: Erik Vanderberg

MONMOUTH, Illinois- The ISP bomb squad may be deployed to a potential threat in a Monmouth park.

WQAD has reached out to local police, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

As of 9:00 p.m. police are blocking streets around Diffenbaugh-Harmon Park. Witnesses at the scene confirm Firefighters and Monmouth police are on the scene.

 

Sent by Erik Vanderberg

According to scanner traffic, the Illinois State Police Bomb Squad are investigating at Harmon Park.

PC: Tracy Warner

