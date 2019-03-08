Iowa volleyball athletes fight child hunger with Nourish to Flourish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A group of volleyball players came together on March 7 to help fight food insecurity in the Quad City region.

Members of the Iowa Select Volleyball Club joined forces with Nourish to Flourish to fight hunger. The athletes packed $700 worth of food for kids in need.

Nourish to Flourish is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting child hunger, specifically in the Sherrard School District.

"A good percentage of the kids in our district do have food insecurity," Kim DeBlock, president of Nourish to Flourish, said.

The food filled 146 bags and will help keep kids full for two weeks.