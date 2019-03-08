Grassley says donations from man involved in Florida trafficking are not an issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Senator Chuck Grassley told Iowa reporters on Wednesday that he has two restrictions for campaign donations, and that a donation from a man who was caught in a trafficking case in Florida met both of them.

Billionaire John Childs, 77, was charged in the same sex trafficking sting that resulted in Robert Kraft's arrest. Childs donated $2,700 to Grassley Committee, Inc. in 2016.

"I have two restrictions on campaign contributions. In other words, as long as these restrictions are met, I take any contribution people want to give me," Grassley said. "No strings attached and it's legal... In this instance, neither one of those were an issue."

Grassley said he didn't know the name John Childs.

This comes after an advocacy group, Progress Iowa, called for the Grassley and Jeff Kauffman to give back the donations.

Two other politicians who received money from Childs, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, both said they would donate the amount Childs gave to them, according to Progress Iowa.