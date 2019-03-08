Des Moines man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography of children as young as preschool age

DES MOINES, Iowa- A Des Moines man will spend 15 years behind bars after being convicted of distributing child porn over the internet.

March 8,  Joseph Marchesini, 35, of Des Moines Iowa, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for distribution of child pornography as well as 8 years of probation.

“Marchesini pleaded guilty in October 2018 to the distribution of child pornography.”

According to the DOJ Marchesini admitted in July 2016 that he distributed child pornography over the internet.

The child pornography he distributed were depictions of children being sexually assaulted.

“Marchesini possessed images and videos of the sexual assault of prepubescent children as young as preschool. Marchesini was ordered to pay $3,000 to an identified victim depicted in the child pornography he possessed.”

