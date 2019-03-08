× Davenport Schools announce staff cuts for 2019-2020 school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District announced staff cuts for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to a statement from Dawn Saul, employees across different departments are being let go. The workers, including teachers, non-bargaining, and secretarial staff, were notified Friday, March 8.

Saul said the cuts come on the heels of budget reductions that were approved by the school board back in November of 2018. The plan that was approved included eliminating 83 certified staff members.

The following were listed as reasons for the budget cuts:

A loss of 2,298 students from the 1991-1992 through the 2017-2018 school year.

An assumption of continued State Supplemental Aid increases of 1% per year.

The loss of revenue totaling $13,274,250 due to inequality in the State per pupil funding formula for the past 40 years

“The reduction in force begins the process to “right-size” our district staffing and facilities to align with this new reality,” read the statement from Saul.

Saul said $1.2 million in staff reductions was expected to come from the staff at the central office.

Workers who were part of the staff cuts were given a resource guide to offer help through the next steps of the process.