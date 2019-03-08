American Red Cross seeks local volunteers ahead of severe weather season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - As the Midwest prepares for severe weather season, the local chapter of The American Red Cross is searching for new recruits.

The Red Cross is searching for volunteers who can help respond to major disasters, assist after house fires, and also step in to help with things around the office.

Current volunteers say the recent deadly tornado in Alabama is a reminder of the importance of the work The American Red Cross does in communities across the country.

"You see people and it is at their worst time, volunteer Pat Dalessandro tells News 8. "Things have happened and they never expected it and they're not sure they are actually going to recover from it."

Dalessandro said that is when the volunteer opportunities have a personal impact.

"Someone who has been crying. If you can get a smile from somebody, or you can get a hug or get a thank you. It is worth everything to do that."

For anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, an open house will be held Thursday, March 14, at the Red Cross office which is located at 1100 River Drive in Moline.