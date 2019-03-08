× Alleman High School students host dance marathon to raise money for kids in need

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Students from Alleman High School set an ambitious goal of raising $36,000 for the children’s hospital in Iowa City with their annual Dance Marathon.

The event was set for Friday, March 8 at the high school on 40th Street in Rock Island. Students organized the event themselves, according to Amy Finn, director of admissions and marketing at Alleman High School.

The 2018 event brought in $34,210 for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, according to the event website. Throughout the course of five years of hosting the event, Alleman High School has raised $146,315 for the hospital.

The 2019 Dance Marathon goes from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Finn says they will announce how much money they brought in for 2019 at 9:45 p.m.