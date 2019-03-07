× Western Illinois Animal Rescue (WIAR) needs your help

MONMOUTH, Illinois- The Western Illinois Animal Rescue is hosting its first (and biggest) fundraiser since they moved to a new building, and you can help.

Taking place at Monmouth VFW Post #2301 at 830 North G Street. The Furry Friends Fundraiser is Saturday, March 23. The event is $6 at the door and runs from 4-10 p.m.

The official flyer says attendees can look forward to:

Bake sales

Raffles

A silent auction

Live entertainment from AREA 136, 7-10 p.m.

Food will be served by The VFW Auxiliary including:

Porkchop Sandwiches

Sloppy joes

Hot dogs

Baked beans and chips

Located in Monmouth at 300 W. Harlem Avenue WIAR is a no-kill shelter for animals (primarily dogs and cats).

“Last year we found homes for at least 97 animals and so far this year (since 1/1/2019) we have found new homes for 30!”-Jan Helms, Treasurer

According to WIAR, they were able to purchase a new building in 2018 and now have plans for additions to better take care of the animals.

“Until last fall, we were in a temporary shelter. With donations, (some labor and new) equipment such as HVAC, on-demand water heater and a washer and dryer, we moved into our new building”

The Furry Friends Fundraiser is their annual and most popular fundraiser.

Now that they have their new building they plan to use donations to assist with typical expenses, as well as additions to the building.

Our typical vet bill runs around $2,000/month

Expenses are high as all animals need to have their shots, and get chipped and altered before they are adopted.