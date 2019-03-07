× Want to help children battling cancer? Here’s how you can

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A group out of Des Moines working to help children following a cancer diagnosis is hosting its first ever event in the Quad Cities.

The Children’s Cancer Connection is hosting an event called Camping the Night Away Thursday, March 28. The group “strives to provide care following a cancer diagnosis. We offer support, education and recreation for the entire family for the entire journey.” The event is going to support many camp programs, “including: Family Camp, Oncology Camp, Day Camp and Sibling Camp.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. It’s being held at Modern Woodmen Park. The Children’s Cancer Connection’s Kelli Schnurr is joining us on Good Morning Quad Cities Friday, March 8 to talk about the upcoming event.

To buy tickets for it, click on the link here.