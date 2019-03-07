Construction crews on I-74 bring traffic down to one lane crossing into Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- Traffic is moving again in both lanes after construction crews working on the I-74 bridge blocked the right lane on March 7.

News 8 reporter Ryan Jenkins took video of what appears to be construction on the bridge. Crews were on a hydraulic lift working on the east side of the bridge, blocking the right lane.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras show the backup passed 12th Avenue in Moline. The road block started before 9:45 a.m. this morning.

The IDOT camera closest to the obstruction is not operational at this time. IDOT maps are showing traffic is slowing down nearly all the way to Avenue of the Cities.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.