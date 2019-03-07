× Roads could be slick in spots tonight… Soaker on track for Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for much of the area, including the Quad Cities until 6am Friday morning.

Not much snowfall will be expected as the main roads are pretty well treated. Areas around Highway 34 may experience an inch or two later tonight. My concern has to do with the freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. A layer of slightly above freezing temperatures aloft will cause any snowflakes to turn into a light icy mix. Thus, the Advisory for parts of the I80 corridor and points south. We’ll keep an eye on those roadways especially in rural areas. Lows overnight will drop around the upper 20s.

Friday we’ll see a lull in the activity as temperatures flirt around the 40 degree mark for daytime highs.

A strengthening area of low pressure arrives with rain followed by wind on Saturday. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible with highs near the 50-degree mark. It will turn quite windy from Saturday evening into Sunday with some wind gusts over 40 mph, especially Sunday morning. Highs will only be in the 30s both Sunday and Monday as we transition to brighter skies to start the new week.

The active weather returns by mid week with another system bring more rain, wind and thunder.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

