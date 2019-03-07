× RNC uses Snapchat filter in attempt to thwart Bernie Sanders 2020 chances in Iowa rallies

IOWA- The Republican National Committee has created a Snapchat filter in an effort to “emphasize Bernie Sanders’ unrealistic policies”.

“Bernie Sanders returns to Iowa as a failed presidential candidate with absurd policies that reach further into the pockets of every day voters. While the 2020 contender peddles his plan for $126 trillion in new debt at the expense of their way of life, Iowans will be quick to remind Sanders that they rejected him once and they’ll do so again.” – RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundar

Bernie Sanders plans to hold several rallies in Iowa this month.

His Iowa campaign begins in Council Bluffs, then heads to Iowa City on Friday before finishing in Des Moines, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday, March 9.

The Snapchat filter will be live through the duration of his events in Iowa this week.