Freezing drizzle: Worse than snow this afternoon

Get ready for some more wintry weather into the evening and overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the I-80 Corridor, points south through 6:00 a.m.

In all likelihood, we won’t get much snow at all. But a little freezing drizzle is all we’ll need to produce some slippery roads. Right now, there’s a better chance of getting the atmosphere saturated enough to produce some drizzle.

Keep in mind that surface temperatures will remain colder than freezing so anything that falls will freeze on contact.

The best-case-scenario would be a little coating of snow with freezing drizzle on top. That lower layer of snow will give us some traction for walking and driving.

Precipitation will clear up by 4 a.m. Friday morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen