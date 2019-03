Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wisconsin Senior and Rockridge Alum Ethan Happ played his last game at the Kohl Center. Happ and fellow Seniors were honored in a special ceremony before the game. The Badgers would beat the Hawkeyes 65-45. WQAD wsa in Madison and has complete coverage from the Kohl Center.

Illinois falls to Indiana on their Senior Night.

North Scott has a tough 4th quarter against Cedar Falls. Falling to the Tigers 35-27. The Lancers will play for third place against Waukee.