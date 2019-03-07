COMING SOON: The return of Bud’s Skyline, University of Iowa Community Credit Union, and a Dixon, Illinois coffee shop!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' "Coming Soon" Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

36th Avenue and 20th Street, Moline

Right after our last "Coming Soon" Segment on February 21st, we received an email from Fred and Linda Polich, who asked: "What is happening with the former Turnstyle/Venture/Shopko building in Moline? It's been empty for several years, but there seems to be activity there lately."

We asked Ray Forsythe, Moline's Director of Planning and Development, and he says Storage of America is converting the building into individual storage units. Workers are making improvements to the interior and exterior of the building right now and according to the company's website, this location is expected to open sometime in 2019. It's located at 2000 36th Avenue - just east of 16th Street, down the hill from WQAD. The old Nova 6 Cinemas was located on one side of it. Storage of America also has a location in Rock Island.

John Deere Road and 16th Street, Moline

As we told you in our first "Coming Soon" Segment on January 16th, UnityPoint Health is building a new medical facility just north of the 16th Street and John Deere Road intersection. UnityPoint Health announced last week that it's opening on Monday, March 18th. The new clinic is called SouthPark Pointe and it will contain an Express Care, Family Medicine, and Pediatrics - all in one spot.

It's actual address is 3904 16th Street, Moline. This development is part of several projects taking place in that area right now. Click here to find out what else is "Coming Soon" at the corner of 16th Street and John Deere Road.

Kimberly Road and Brady, Davenport

There's a 'Coming Soon' sign where the old Toys"R"Us currently stands. A University of Iowa Community Credit Union will be 'Coming Soon' there. Chief Operating Officer Kathy Courtney says the credit union is eventually going to move out of its spot at Kimberly and Elmore, and into their new building at Kimberly and Brady.

Leaders say construction is going to start this fall. They hope it opens by late spring. They'd also like to share the land with more retailers at some point, but there are no other details on that. Courtney says the Toys"R"Us will likely be torn down. She says that could happen this fall.

East River Drive and Bridge Avenue, Davenport

Bud's Skyline Inn is making a comeback, but this time on the other side of the river. The owner of the old restaurant is bringing it back at the old Driftwood Pub. Owner Brian Canfield says they are expanding their original menu, also saying he's keeping some of the old Driftwood staff. It's being renamed Bud's Skyline River View, and it's supposed to open in April of 2019.

Development in Dixon, Illinois

We have news from the Sauk Valley area! The corridor right along I-88 continues to grow. Arby's is moving into the area, along with a "national" coffee chain. Eric spoke with Matthew at the Chamber of Commerce, and he said he's working to get information whether that is a Dunkin' or Starbucks. But it certainly is good news for Quad Citians as Dixon is a good half-way spot to stop on the way to Chicago.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject.