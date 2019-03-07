× Clinton car VS semi crash results in fatality

CLINTON, Iowa-A man is dead after a car VS semi crash in Clinton.

Thursday, March 7th around 4:00 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a car and a semi.

Police say a semi was turning onto a farm driveway in the 3700 block of Highway 30 westbound when a pickup truck slammed into the back of the semi.

The driver of the pick up died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police are notifying the family of the deceased.