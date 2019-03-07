Suspect at large after shooting officer serving warrant at Rockford hotel, police say

*Refresh this page for updates

ROCKFORD, Illinois — Police said a suspect was at large after opening fire an officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, February 7, when a warrant was served at the Extended Stay America Hotel off of North Bell School Road.

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Floyd E. Brown, from Springfield. They say Brown was staying at the hotel and escaped out of his window after the shooting.

The suspect fled in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, according to police. The vehicle may have license plate BF13112 or a temporary Illinois plate.

Brown was considered to be armed and dangerous, potentially armed with a rifle. Police ask anyone who might see him to contact police immediately and to not approach him.

There are other hotels and businesses in the area where the incident happened, but police said at this point they were not issuing any lockdowns.

“At this point, we have prayers for the officer that was hit and we have prayers for the officer that is trying,” said a spokesperson with the Rockford Police.

The condition of the officer was unknown.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019