19-year-old Illinois woman missing, car abandoned, Illinois State Police say

CARMI, Illinios — Police are asking for help finding a southern Illinois woman who has been missing for four days as of March 7.

Police say Brooke Naylor, 19, was last seen in Harrisburg on March 3, 2019, according to a press release.

Her car, a Chevrolet Malibu, was later found abandoned on the Ridgeway Road/Eldorado Blacktop, otherwise known as Highway 8, about halfway between Route 142 and Route 1. This is west of the North Fork Saline River.

Naylor is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to have her brown dog, a Boxer, with her, according to the press release.

Officials are asking anyone with information of her location to contact the Illinois State Police at (618)384-9945.