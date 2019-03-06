Wheel of Misfortune; Anthony McGee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 53-year-old Anthony McGee. He's 5'9", 230 pounds, bald, brown eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County and Scott County for Sex Offender Failure to Register and in Scott County for Failure to Appear/OWI and Felony Theft.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.