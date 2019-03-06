Republican Congressman Aaron Schock of Illinois smiles during an interview with AFP at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on August 28, 2012 during the Republican National Convention. Schock is the youngest member of US Congress, the only one to be born in the 1980s. He's also part of a new generation of conservative lawmakers backed by the Tea Party, working to lower taxes, reduce government aid and ban abortion. AFP PHOTO Brigitte DUSSEAU (Photo credit should read BRIGITTE DUSSEAU/AFP/GettyImages)
U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock off the hook, charges dropped if he pays
Republican Congressman Aaron Schock of Illinois smiles during an interview with AFP at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on August 28, 2012 during the Republican National Convention. Schock is the youngest member of US Congress, the only one to be born in the 1980s. He's also part of a new generation of conservative lawmakers backed by the Tea Party, working to lower taxes, reduce government aid and ban abortion. AFP PHOTO Brigitte DUSSEAU (Photo credit should read BRIGITTE DUSSEAU/AFP/GettyImages)
CHICAGO, Illinois — Federal prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock if he cooperates with their demands, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Prosecutors have asked Schock to pay back all the money he owes to the IRS and his campaign fund. If he does this, he walks away with a clean record.
Schock was indicted in 2016 after scrutiny over his lavish spending forced him to resign from office in 2015.
He originally pleaded not guilty. However, the deal included his campaign committee, Schock for Congress, to plead guilty to a misdemeanor county of failing to properly report expenses, the Chicago Tribune stated.
The ruling came as a surprise during what was expected to be a routine status hearing.