U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock off the hook, charges dropped if he pays

CHICAGO, Illinois — Federal prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock if he cooperates with their demands, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Prosecutors have asked Schock to pay back all the money he owes to the IRS and his campaign fund. If he does this, he walks away with a clean record.

Schock was indicted in 2016 after scrutiny over his lavish spending forced him to resign from office in 2015.

He originally pleaded not guilty. However, the deal included his campaign committee, Schock for Congress, to plead guilty to a misdemeanor county of failing to properly report expenses, the Chicago Tribune stated.

The ruling came as a surprise during what was expected to be a routine status hearing.