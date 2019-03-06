Snow is less than 24 hours away

We're definitely not done with snow for the season. But our next batch won't be that significant.
Clouds will increase tonight with light snow expected to begin during the mid-morning of Thursday. It should wrap up around 7 p.m. in the evening with most areas around the Quad Cities receiving an inch. There will be 1-3 inches for places like Muscatine, Mediapolis, Monmouth, and Burlington.
Louisa, Henry, Des Moines, Lee (IA), and Henderson Co. are in a Winter Weather Advisory, expiring Thursday at 6pm.
Whatever accumulates will likely melt off with our next weather system bringing rain on Saturday.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen