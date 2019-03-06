Rock Island County Courthouse demolition delayed again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A Peoria County judge granted a temporary restraining order to stop the demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

Landmarks Illinois and several local historical organizations filed a lawsuit in February to save the courthouse.

The Rock Island County Board and the Public Building Commission are working to get the lawsuit and restraining order dismissed.

The temporary restraining order will last for at least two weeks until the next hearing.

Officials say the case was moved to Peoria to avoid bias.