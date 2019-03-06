× Minor traffic violation in Henry County ends in meth arrest

KEWANEE, Illinois — Henry County Sheriff deputies arrested a man for several charges including possession of meth after pulling over a different person with a missing license plate light.

Jerry Nanninga, 27, of Kewannee was arrested at on March 4 according to a statement from the sheriff department. His charges include possession and manufacture or deliver of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a hypodermic syringe, resisting arrest and battery of a peace officer.

Officers made a traffic stop on Tenney Street at 10:34 p.m. after seeing a vehicle without a working license plate light, the statement said. When deputies looked in the vehicle, they saw the suspect, Nanninga, in the passenger seat.

Capt. Kelan Wells told News 8 the deputies knew Nanninga by sight. When they were informed by dispatch that he had an outstanding warrant, they attempted to place him under arrest.

He fought the officers and tried to run.

After deputies were able to catch and restrain him, they found evidence on him, which led to his charges.

Nanninga had already failed to appear in court for an original charge of possession, according to the sheriff’s statement.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail.