Happy National Oreo Cookie Day – a snack more than a century old

Whether you're a dunker, a biter or a frosting-licker, you probably grew up savoring the little chocolate biscuit sandwiches. You may not know that your parents and their parents did as well.

Oreos were created in 1912 by the snack company, Nabisco, according to the Smithsonian.

Nabisco actually released Oreos along with two other types of biscuit cookies, "Mother Goose Biscuit" and "Veronese." Those two were quickly forgotten as Oreos dominated people's taste buds.

However, Oreos were not the first of its kind. According to Fox News Network, Hydrox cookies first debuted in 1908, four years before Oreos. Nabisco, however, was much better at marketing its product, and Oreos quickly became the go-to chocolate sandwich biscuit.

Today, Oreos are still holding strong. They have 42 million followers on Facebook, which is more than Starbucks, Walmart, Nike and The New York Times.