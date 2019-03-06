Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 78-year-old ‘Jeopardy!’ host shared the news in a video message. Trebek said he was diagnosed earlier this week.

Trebek told TMZ in 2008 he would consider retiring after 2020. He has hosted ‘Jeopardy!’ since 1984.

Here’s the full message from Trebek: