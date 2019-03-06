A new round of snow arrives Thursday

After a several day break from any snow chances, our luck will be running out in the next 24 hours as a weak disturbance moves in Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday through Friday morning for areas along and south of I80 in both Illinois and Iowa.

Light snow will begin falling in areas near Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, and Monmouth before noon Thursday and will continue through Thursday evening. Behind this activity, a period of freezing drizzle is likely that will create slick roads for the evening commute.

Snowfall totals with this system will remain rather light, with less than an inch expected here in the Quad City metro. Heavier amounts of 2 to 3 inches will fall between Wapello, Peoria, and points south.

Strong winds will develop by Thursday evening which will cause some minor blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Travel is likely going to remain impacted Friday morning for roads that have not been treated.

This storm system will be the first of what begins a more active pattern for the region. An even stronger storm system this weekend will drop heavy rainfall in the Quad Cities with more snow expected to the north. Meanwhile, the southeast will once again be under the gun for severe storms on Saturday.

