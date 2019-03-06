8 in the Air: Lost Grove Lake’s wildlife recreation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE- Over two decades were put into a wildlife attraction over in Scott County.

Lost Grove Lake is the newest place in the Quad City area to enjoy natural wonders. The lake is located six miles east of Eldridge. Click here for information from the Iowa DNR.

Plans for Lost Grove Lake started back in 1987. Work began in 2010 and within two years wildlife was released into the lake.

One of the main draws for Lost Grove Lake is the fishing. Visitors can ice fish in a lake stocked with Black Crappie, Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Muskellunge, Redear Sunfish, Walleye, and White Crappie.

The lake also offers boating, kayaking, hunting and walking trails.

Lost Grove Lake will be a great boost to the local economy.

"The lake will be a $20 million annual economic boost," said Iowa DNR officer Chad Dolan. "It's going to benefit local businesses, local companies; just think of all the abundant outdoor recreation opportunities that was created as a result of Lost Grove Lake."

Anyone who's felt cooped up in their homes during the winter cold can visit Lost Grove Lake for outdoor recreation.