- North Scott bests Ames 56-38 in 4A State Quarterfinals
- Bureau Valley falls to Chicago Corliss 60-45
- East Dubuque finishes season 31-2 after loss to Providence St. Mel's
- Peoria Manual rallies to beat Rock Falls in Sectional semifinal
WQAD Sports March 5th- North Scott cruises into State semifinal
-
Chasson Randle, College Basketball, High School Hoops, Wrestling
-
WQAD Sports Feb 13th
-
North Scott ready for state championship game
-
Augie advances to sweet 16, Nicholas Baer Senior Day, North Scott wins State Championship
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Bureau Valley BB, FCA Kadey Garrett
-
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Wethersfield BB, Lady Rocks beat Edwardsville, FCA
-
WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16
-
WQAD Sports March 4th- Prince of Peace falls in Quarters, new SAU athletic Director, and more
-
Sportscast February 28, 2019
-
WQAD Sports Febuary 25th- Lady Rocks fall in Super Sectionals
-
-
The Score Week 8
-
The Score Week 4
-
Augie MBB, H.S. Wrestling, H.S. Swimming, Score Standout