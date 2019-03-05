WQAD Sports March 5th- North Scott cruises into State semifinal

Posted 11:19 pm, March 5, 2019, by
  • North Scott bests Ames 56-38 in 4A State Quarterfinals
  • Bureau Valley falls to Chicago Corliss 60-45
  • East Dubuque finishes season 31-2 after loss to Providence St. Mel's
  • Peoria Manual rallies to beat Rock Falls in Sectional semifinal
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.